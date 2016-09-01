To start watching Prime Video, connect to Fly-Fi to download the Amazon Video app on your mobile phone or tablet. Open the app to browse Prime movies and TV shows.

There may be periods inflight where connection is temporarily lost or degraded due to weather conditions, moving out of coverage area or other normal aircraft movements.

How do I start a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime?

Just connect to Fly-Fi and you'll be offered the chance to sign up. If you've already connected and want to go back, navigate to flyfi.com, tap "Connected" and tap "Start Free Trial."

What devices are supported for watching Amazon Video inflight?

You can download the Amazon Video app and watch on iOS and Android devices.

My Kindle or Android tablet is stuck on a loading screen after a few minutes of streaming. What should I do?

Clearing your app data for Amazon Video should resolve the issue. Here are the instructions to clear your app data: Navigate to Settings > Apps > Amazon Video, scroll to Storage, then tap "Clear data." Note that this will also remove any downloaded content on your device. It may take up to 15 minutes for your stream to resume normally.

I received a playback error in iOS, and now I receive it every time I try to restart the episode. What should I do?

This occurs rarely when the plane temporarily loses connectivity due to weather or movement out of the coverage zone. Wait a few minutes before attempting to start your stream again. This should resolve on its own.