To start watching Prime Video, connect to Fly-Fi to download the Amazon Video app on your mobile phone or tablet. Open the app to browse Prime movies and TV shows.
There may be periods inflight where connection is temporarily lost or degraded due to weather conditions, moving out of coverage area or other normal aircraft movements.
How do I start a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime?
Just connect to Fly-Fi and you'll be offered the chance to sign up. If you've already connected and want to go back, navigate to flyfi.com, tap "Connected" and tap "Start Free Trial."
What devices are supported for watching Amazon Video inflight?
You can download the Amazon Video app and watch on iOS and Android devices.
My Kindle or Android tablet is stuck on a loading screen after a few minutes of streaming. What should I do?
Clearing your app data for Amazon Video should resolve the issue. Here are the instructions to clear your app data: Navigate to Settings > Apps > Amazon Video, scroll to Storage, then tap "Clear data." Note that this will also remove any downloaded content on your device. It may take up to 15 minutes for your stream to resume normally.
I received a playback error in iOS, and now I receive it every time I try to restart the episode. What should I do?
This occurs rarely when the plane temporarily loses connectivity due to weather or movement out of the coverage zone. Wait a few minutes before attempting to start your stream again. This should resolve on its own.
A321: 100%
A320: 100%
E190: 100%
Enjoy fast, free Fly-Fi brought to you by Amazon.
The definitive guide to enlightenment—groundbreaking video content by millennials, for millennials. Music, sports, food, travel and more.
Your favorite magazines including Health, Real Simple, In Style and more. Check out great video content from these titles as well.
Take to the skies with curated selections of bestselling ebooks from Harper Collins available for sampling and purchase in-flight on the Fly-Fi Hub.
we set out to the find the best onboard Internet available, but nothing we saw was good enough. All the technology was too slow and often too costly for customers.
to do things our own way and give you more than the other guys. So we partnered with our friends at ViaSat and Thales to bring you the latest and greatest Ka-band satellite technology.
we're much faster than competing Ku-band satellites and older ground-to-air technology...giving you a Wi-Fi experience that feels more like what you have at home or work.
The best part? Fly-Fi is FREE. And there's plenty of speed to go around. Just look for the decal outside of your aircraft.
Why fly with Fly-Fi? (Now say that five times fast!)
With Fly-Fi, the things you do daily on your computer, tablet or smartphone can be done in the air – and with impressive speed! Surf, browse, upload, download, search, stream, play, read, watch, listen, write, click, send, receive, buy, "like," post, blog, Instagram, tweet, book a JetBlue flight, you name it. Fly-Fi won’t leave your web priorities up in the air.
What's the cost of Fly-Fi?
Fly-Fi is free to all customers.
Is Fly-Fi Internet available everywhere JetBlue flies?
Fly-Fi Internet connectivity is currently available only over the contiguous U.S. For flights originating outside of the contiguous U.S., Fly-Fi Internet connectivity will be available once the aircraft returns to the coverage area. This coverage area does not necessarily guarantee service availability.
JetBlue helps you stay connected, with free Wi-Fi at Terminal 5 in New York City's JFK airport. See the table below for third-party Wi-Fi service availability at other airports in the JetBlue network.
|Airport
|Wi-Fi
|Aguadilla, PR (BQN)
|Free
|Albany, NY (ALB)
|Free
|Albuquerque, NM (ABQ)
|Free
|Anchorage, AK (ANC) - seasonal
|Free
|Antigua (ANU)
|Free
|Aruba (AUA)
|Free
|Atlanta, GA (ATL)
|Free
|Austin, TX (AUS)
|Free
|Baltimore, MD (BWI)
|Free
|Barbados, Bridgetown (BGI)
|Free
|Bermuda (BDA)
|Free
|Bogota, Colombia (BOG)
|Free
|Boston, MA (BOS)
|Free
|Buffalo, NY (BUF)
|Free
|Burbank, CA (BUR)
|Free
|Burlington, VT (BTV)
|Free
|Camagüey, Cuba (CMW)
|Paid
|Cancun, Mexico (CUN)
|Free
|Cartagena, Colombia (CTG)
|Free
|Charleston, SC (CHS)
|Free
|Charlotte, NC (CLT)
|Free
|Chicago, IL (ORD)
|Free**
|Cleveland, OH (CLE)
|Free
|Curacao (CUR)
|Free
|Daytona Beach, FL (DAB)
|Free
|Detroit, MI (DTW)
|Free
|Dallas/Fort Worth, TX
|Free
|Denver, CO (DEN)
|Free*
|Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL)
|Free
|Fort Myers, FL (RSW)
|Free
|Grand Cayman, CI (GCM)
|Free
|Grenada (GND)
|Free
|Hartford, CT (BDL)
|Free
|Holguín, Cuba (HOG)
|Paid
|Houston, TX (HOU)
|Free
|Hyannis/Cape Cod, MA (HYA)
|Free
|Jacksonville, FL (JAX)
|Free
|Kingston, Jamaica (KIN)
|Free
|La Romana, DR (LRM)
|None
|Las Vegas, NV (LAS)
|Free
|Liberia, Costa Rica (LIR)
|Paid
|Lima, Peru (LIM)
|Paid
|Long Beach, CA (LGB)
|Free
|Los Angeles, CA (LAX)
|Free
|Martha's Vineyard (MVY) - seasonal
|Free
|Medellín, Colombia (MDE)
|Free
|Mexico City, Mexico (MEX)
|None
|Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ)
|None
|Nantucket, MA (ACK) - seasonal
|Free
|Nassau, Bahamas (NAS)
|Free
|New Orleans, LA (MSY)
|Free
|New York, NY (JFK)
|Free
|New York, NY (LGA)
|Free**
|Newark, NJ (EWR)
|Free**
|Newburgh, NY (SWF)
|Paid
|Oakland, CA (OAK)
|Free
|Orlando, FL (MCO)
|Free
|Palm Springs, CA (PSP)
|Free
|Philadelphia, PA (PHL)
|Free
|Phoenix, AZ (PHX)
|Free
|Pittsburgh, PA (PIT)
|Free
|Ponce, PR (PSE)
|Free
|Port-au-Prince, Haiti (PAP)
|Free
|Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago (POS)
|None
|Portland, ME (PWM)
|Free
|Portland, OR (PDX)
|Free
|Providence, Rhode Island (PVD)
|Free
|Providenciales, Turks & Caicos (PLS)
|Free
|Puerto Plata, DR (POP)
|None
|Punta Cana, DR (PUJ)
|None
|Quito, Ecuador (UIO)
|Free
|Raleigh/Durham, NC (RDU)
|Free
|Reno, NV (RNO)
|Free
|Richmond, VA (RIC)
|Free
|Rochester, NY (ROC)
|Free
|Sacramento, CA (SMF)
|Free
|Saint Lucia (UVF)
|Free
|Salt Lake City, UT (SLC)
|Free
|Samana, DR (AZS)
|None
|San Diego, CA (SAN)
|Free
|San Francisco, CA (SFO)
|Free
|San Jose, CA (SJC)
|Free
|San Jose, Costa Rica (SJO)
|Free
|San Juan, PR (SJU)
|Paid
|Santa Clara, Cuba (SNU)
|Paid
|Santiago, DR (STI)
|Free
|Santo Domingo, DR (SDQ)
|Paid
|Sarasota, FL (SRQ)
|Free
|Savannah, GA (SAV)
|Free
|Seattle, WA (SEA)
|Free
|St. Croix, US Virgin Islands (STX)
|None
|St. Maarten (SXM)
|Free
|St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands (STT)
|Free
|Syracuse, NY (SYR)
|Free
|Tampa, FL (TPA)
|Free
|Washington, DC/Dulles (IAD)
|Free
|Washington, DC/Reagan (DCA)
|Free
|West Palm Beach, FL (PBI)
|Free
|Westchester County, NY (HPN)
|Free
|Worcester, MA (ORH)
|Free
*Look for the "free" icon.
**Free Wi-Fi offered for a limited amount of time.