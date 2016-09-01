"Ladies and gentlemen, please feel free
to roam about the Internet."

The rumors are true – JetBlue is the only airline with free high-speed Wi-Fi at every seat. This onboard innovation delivers a robust online experience much like you would expect at home or work. And now with Fly-Fi brought to you by Amazon, you can stream, shop and surf right from your seat.

Fly-Fi® is available on all JetBlue aircraft.

Amazon on JetBlue
 
Stream. Shop. Surf.
  • Earn 3 TrueBlue points per $1 spent shopping on Amazon.com.
  • Redeem those points for your next Award flight.
  • Enjoy fast, free Fly-Fi brought to you by Amazon.
  • Stream your favorite movies and TV shows on Amazon Video.
 

Amazon Video FAQs

To start watching Prime Video, connect to Fly-Fi to download the Amazon Video app on your mobile phone or tablet. Open the app to browse Prime movies and TV shows.

There may be periods inflight where connection is temporarily lost or degraded due to weather conditions, moving out of coverage area or other normal aircraft movements.

How do I start a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime?
Just connect to Fly-Fi and you'll be offered the chance to sign up. If you've already connected and want to go back, navigate to flyfi.com, tap "Connected" and tap "Start Free Trial."

What devices are supported for watching Amazon Video inflight?
You can download the Amazon Video app and watch on iOS and Android devices.

My Kindle or Android tablet is stuck on a loading screen after a few minutes of streaming. What should I do?
Clearing your app data for Amazon Video should resolve the issue. Here are the instructions to clear your app data: Navigate to Settings > Apps > Amazon Video, scroll to Storage, then tap "Clear data." Note that this will also remove any downloaded content on your device. It may take up to 15 minutes for your stream to resume normally.

I received a playback error in iOS, and now I receive it every time I try to restart the episode. What should I do?
This occurs rarely when the plane temporarily loses connectivity due to weather or movement out of the coverage zone. Wait a few minutes before attempting to start your stream again. This should resolve on its own.

 

The Hub

  • The Hub is available anytime – with or without Fly-Fi.
This portal provides free access to great content where you can...
  • READ your favorite magazines, newspapers, eBook samples & more!
  • WATCH tons of entertaining shows, educational videos & movies.
  • BUY and shop with some of our most-trusted partners.
  • LEARN about your flight and your destination.
  • And so much more!
Fly-Fi® install completion

a321

A321: 100%

a320

A320: 100%

e190

E190: 100%

 

Here’s the story of Fly-Fi® and why it’s worth the wait...

Mobile screen

Once upon a time...

we set out to the find the best onboard Internet available, but nothing we saw was good enough. All the technology was too slow and often too costly for customers.

Satellite icon

We decided...

to do things our own way and give you more than the other guys. So we partnered with our friends at ViaSat and Thales to bring you the latest and greatest Ka-band satellite technology.

a Wi-Fi experience that feels more like what you have at home or work

It's a fact that...

we're much faster than competing Ku-band satellites and older ground-to-air technology...giving you a Wi-Fi experience that feels more like what you have at home or work.

Fly-Fi® logo

And we all surfed happily ever after.

The best part? Fly-Fi is FREE. And there's plenty of speed to go around. Just look for the decal outside of your aircraft.

 

Fly-Fi® FAQs

Why fly with Fly-Fi? (Now say that five times fast!)
With Fly-Fi, the things you do daily on your computer, tablet or smartphone can be done in the air – and with impressive speed! Surf, browse, upload, download, search, stream, play, read, watch, listen, write, click, send, receive, buy, "like," post, blog, Instagram, tweet, book a JetBlue flight, you name it. Fly-Fi won’t leave your web priorities up in the air.

What's the cost of Fly-Fi?
Fly-Fi is free to all customers.

Is Fly-Fi Internet available everywhere JetBlue flies?
Fly-Fi Internet connectivity is currently available only over the contiguous U.S. For flights originating outside of the contiguous U.S., Fly-Fi Internet connectivity will be available once the aircraft returns to the coverage area. This coverage area does not necessarily guarantee service availability.

 

Airport Wi-Fi

JetBlue helps you stay connected, with free Wi-Fi at Terminal 5 in New York City's JFK airport. See the table below for third-party Wi-Fi service availability at other airports in the JetBlue network.

Aguadilla, PR (BQN) Free
Albany, NY (ALB) Free
Albuquerque, NM (ABQ) Free
Anchorage, AK (ANC) - seasonal Free
Antigua (ANU) Free
Aruba (AUA) Free
Atlanta, GA (ATL) Free
Austin, TX (AUS) Free
Baltimore, MD (BWI) Free
Barbados, Bridgetown (BGI) Free
Bermuda (BDA) Free
Bogota, Colombia (BOG) Free
Boston, MA (BOS) Free
Buffalo, NY (BUF) Free
Burbank, CA (BUR) Free
Burlington, VT (BTV) Free
Camagüey, Cuba (CMW)
Cancun, Mexico (CUN) Free
Cartagena, Colombia (CTG) Free
Charleston, SC (CHS) Free
Charlotte, NC (CLT) Free
Chicago, IL (ORD) Free**
Cleveland, OH (CLE) Free
Curacao (CUR) Free
Daytona Beach, FL (DAB) Free
Detroit, MI (DTW) Free
Dallas/Fort Worth, TX Free
Denver, CO (DEN) Free*
Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL) Free
Fort Myers, FL (RSW) Free
Grand Cayman, CI (GCM) Free
Grenada (GND) Free
Hartford, CT (BDL) Free
Holguín, Cuba (HOG)
Houston, TX (HOU) Free
Hyannis/Cape Cod, MA (HYA) Free
Jacksonville, FL (JAX) Free
Kingston, Jamaica (KIN) Free
La Romana, DR (LRM) None
Las Vegas, NV (LAS) Free
Liberia, Costa Rica (LIR)
Lima, Peru (LIM)
Long Beach, CA (LGB) Free
Los Angeles, CA (LAX) Free
Martha's Vineyard (MVY) - seasonal Free
Medellín, Colombia (MDE) Free
Mexico City, Mexico (MEX) None
Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ) None
Nantucket, MA (ACK) - seasonal Free
Nassau, Bahamas (NAS) Free
New Orleans, LA (MSY) Free
New York, NY (JFK) Free
New York, NY (LGA) Free**
Newark, NJ (EWR) Free**
Newburgh, NY (SWF)
Oakland, CA (OAK) Free
Orlando, FL (MCO) Free
Palm Springs, CA (PSP) Free
Philadelphia, PA (PHL) Free
Phoenix, AZ (PHX) Free
Pittsburgh, PA (PIT) Free
Ponce, PR (PSE) Free
Port-au-Prince, Haiti (PAP) Free
Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago (POS) None
Portland, ME (PWM) Free
Portland, OR (PDX) Free
Providence, Rhode Island (PVD) Free
Providenciales, Turks & Caicos (PLS) Free
Puerto Plata, DR (POP) None
Punta Cana, DR (PUJ) None
Quito, Ecuador (UIO) Free
Raleigh/Durham, NC (RDU) Free
Reno, NV (RNO) Free
Richmond, VA (RIC) Free
Rochester, NY (ROC) Free
Sacramento, CA (SMF) Free
Saint Lucia (UVF) Free
Salt Lake City, UT (SLC) Free
Samana, DR (AZS) None
San Diego, CA (SAN) Free
San Francisco, CA (SFO) Free
San Jose, CA (SJC) Free
San Jose, Costa Rica (SJO) Free
San Juan, PR (SJU)
Santa Clara, Cuba (SNU)
Santiago, DR (STI) Free
Santo Domingo, DR (SDQ)
Sarasota, FL (SRQ) Free
Savannah, GA (SAV) Free
Seattle, WA (SEA) Free
St. Croix, US Virgin Islands (STX) None
St. Maarten (SXM) Free
St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands (STT) Free
Syracuse, NY (SYR) Free
Tampa, FL (TPA) Free
Washington, DC/Dulles (IAD) Free
Washington, DC/Reagan (DCA) Free
West Palm Beach, FL (PBI) Free
Westchester County, NY (HPN) Free
Worcester, MA (ORH) Free

*Look for the "free" icon.

**Free Wi-Fi offered for a limited amount of time.